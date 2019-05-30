Hundreds of young salmon have been found dead at a Coquitlam hatchery, and more dead fish have been discovered in the waters of a local creek that feeds into the facility.

Video posted on the Facebook page for the Hoy - Scott Watershed Society shows dead fish piled at the bottom of a tank at the hatchery. The society said they were coho fry, about six months old.

The society said residents first spotted dead fish in Hoy Creek and reported it to the city. In a report of the incident, the society said bylaw officers suspected a release of chlorinated pool water into the creek.

Hatchery volunteers then discovered about 80 per cent of the 5,000 coho salmon they had been raising for release next spring had also been killed.

The society said the mass death has been reported to the city and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Its report added there have also been signs of animals scavenging the fish carcasses, but noted "it is unclear if there is further risk to human health, domestic pets, or wildlife."

Every year, the hatchery raises and releases about 5,000 coho salmon fry into Hoy Creek. Just a few weeks ago, it held its annual release event, where thousands of fish were returned to the water.

