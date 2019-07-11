One man is in custody after Ridge Meadows RCMP say they received a report of an alleged robbery.

The report came in on Monday around 7 a.m. in the area of 128 Avenue and 248 Street in Maple Ridge. The images were posted to a local community Facebook group, and the person who posted them claims the men demanded their cell phone.

Still images paint a terrifying picture of multiple men, faces covered, walking towards the camera. In one of the pictures one of the men can clearly be seen holding what looks like a weapon.

The poster declined an interview with CTV News, saying, "I'm working through this trauma and don't need more stress."

Mounties say they reviewed the dash cam video Tuesday and arrested a Coquitlam man Wednesday.

Allen Robert Miller is facing four charges, including robbery, disguising face with intent to commit an offence, breach of undertaking and use of an imitation firearm. He remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.