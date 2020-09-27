VANCOUVER -- A young B.C. cyclist has completed a cross-Canada bike tour while wearing a mask.

Almost exactly a month ago, 23-year-old Jake Musgrave set out from B.C. in an effort to raise awareness about the spread of COVID-19 and to raise money for cancer.

“I finally made it and I'm ecstatic. It's unbelievable to have made it from the Pacific to the Atlantic,” he said.

Musgrave wore a mask for his 5,500 kilometre bike ride through the blazing Canadian summer.

"You can see the mask tan lines here," he said, pointing to his cheeks during a video interview.

Musgrave originally wanted to reach Halifax, but due to the pandemic, the Atlantic provinces are closed to visitors.

Instead, the celebration of the end of his cross-continental ride took place at the provincial boarder between Quebec and New Brunswick.

Musgrave rode up to 11 hours per day to complete the trek.

“It's been an incredible journey, I've had some of the craziest experiences of my life,” he said.

“I (am) definitely pushing my body to the maximum limit. I ended up being in the hospital for a day replenishing my fluids.”

The ride was in honour of his father, Randy, a Vancouver firefighter who died from Leukemia when Musgrave was 8.

“It was always in my heart -- to keep pushing for him,” he said.

Musgrave’s ride raised about $24,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

“I had no idea it was going to get this big,” he said.