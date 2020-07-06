VANCOUVER -- Search crews spent hours scouring the Fraser River Sunday night and into Monday morning after reports of a person in the water in Richmond.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirms three coast guard vessels were involved in the search, which was centred along a stretch of water near the Middle Arm Bridge, between the Oak Street Bridge and Vancouver International Airport.

Overnight, crews could be seen searching the water with high-powered lights from several vessels.

It appears Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue were also on scene along with Richmond RCMP and Richmond Fire.

The search seemed to be suspended in the early hours of Monday morning before anything was found.

It is not clear yet if the search will be resuming Monday.

The river in the area is wide, with several marinas as well as hotels and a restaurant.

The Fraser River is under a high streamflow advisory in the area and water is high.

CTV News has reached out to Richmond RCMP for further details.