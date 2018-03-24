Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver on Saturday to rally for stricter gun control laws in the U.S. in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school last month.

Armed with words and signs, dozens came out to listen to several student speakers at the March for Our Lives Rally who called for unity and change.

"We're in solidarity with what's happening in the states," said Samantha Czuolinski, a Grade 11 student from Surrey. "If you have to go to school, or some sort of institution, and you don't feel safe what's the point?"

Last month, 17 people were killed at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by a former student who legally purchased his gun.

Tasha Clarke lives in Vancouver now, but she attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas for her senior year in 2005 when her family lived in Florida. She knew football coach Aaron Feis who was killed as he shielded students from the shooter.

She said hearing how he died shook her to her core.

"That's just the type of person I knew him to be," she said. "He knew I was the new kid from Canada. He'd always check in just to see if I was settling in okay. He was a genuine, selfless spirit."

Clarke came to support students and to advocate for gun reform.

"I think it's ridiculous that a minor that can't even buy alcohol can walk into a store and purchase a gun," she said. "An automatic rifle at that."

Speaker Ayesha Beg, a Grade 12 student from Delta, reminded attendees that gun violence kills teens in the Lower Mainland, too. She brought the conversation back to Vancouver by bringing up Alfred Wong, the 15-year-old who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at Broadway and Ontario Street in January. Police suspect the incident was gang-related.

"It's so unfair that someone who is just going about their normal day can be killed in a second because of a gun," Beg told CTV News.

The demonstration in Vancouver took place at the same time as dozens of others across the U.S and Canada.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro