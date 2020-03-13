VANCOUVER -- A major road race, an iconic tourist attraction and a global retailer are among the latest casualties of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Vancouver Marathon scheduled for May 3 announced Friday that the 2020 edition of the race had been cancelled in response to the provincial government's ban on public gatherings that exceed 250 people.

Apple has also annnounced it will close all of its retail stores outside China until March 27, and Science World announced that it would be closed to the public until April 6.

"While there have been no incidences of COVID-19 identified at Science World at this time, this decision has been made in an abundance of caution based on the unique interactive, hands-on nature of our facility and our ability to manage social distancing," the science museum said in a statement.

Science World will continue to pay staff in accordance with their scheduled hours during the closure, the museum said, adding that the facility would would undergo a "deep clean" and be disinfected.

The Vancouver International Marathon Society, which organizes the race, said it could not offer refunds to participants.

"The majority of registration funds have already been spent on operations and advance purchases," the non-profit society said. "We are doing what we can to respond to this unprecedented situation."

All registered participants in the cancelled marathon are being offered free entry into the Fall Classic 2020 Half Marathon, 10-kilometre or five-kilometre races, which are scheduled for Oct. 24 and 25.

They're also being offered a 20 per cent discount on registration for the 2021 marathon, which will be the race's 50th anniversary, as well as "virtual race opportunities."

On the Apple website, CEO Tim Cook said the retailer had learned from the response to the virus in China. The company has now reopened its stores in China as life in that country -- the epicentre of the virus -- returns to normal.

"One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," Cook wrote. "As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers."

Cook said online stores will still operate. Workers will work remotely if possible, and all hourly workers will continue to be paid. The company has also expanded its leave policies to include caring for family members who have COVID-19, being quarantined, or taking care of children.