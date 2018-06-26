

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks while she was out with her dog early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man approached the 21-year-old woman asking to pet the dog. But as he got close, he allegedly placed his arms around her waist and squeezed her buttocks.

At that point, police say, the woman screamed and the man ran away.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. near 210th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police have released a sketch of what the woman remembers him looking like. He's described as a white male between 19 and 25 years old and about 5-11 with a thin build. He was wearing a burgundy sweater with dark pants and dark shoes at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or contact Crime Stoppers.