VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating an assault that left two people injured on Sunday night.

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a home on Cook Avenue after paramedics found two injured people inside.

Their injuries were consistent with stab wounds, the RCMP said.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover. A woman received minor injuries in the incident.

Their home is known to police, officers said of the incident, which appeared to have begun with an altercation between two men and the residents.

