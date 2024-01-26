Maple Ridge shooting victim succumbs to injuries, homicide investigators called

The victim of a daylight shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., last weekend has died, homicide investigators announced Friday.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the shooting, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, on 123 Avenue near 222 Street around 2:40 p.m.

Front-line officers from Ridge Meadows RCMP found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a car crash.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, after several days of hospitalization, IHIT said in a statement Friday.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case and are seeking witnesses and video from the area, as well as from a nearby intersection where a vehicle was found on fire shortly after the shooting.

“If you were in the area of 222 Street and 123 Avenue or the north side of Westview Secondary School, at 209 Street and 123 Avenue on Jan. 20 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., please contact IHIT immediately,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the statement.

The vehicle fire was located in the 20800 block of 123 Avenue, and is believed to be related to the shooting, according to police.

“This is a tragic situation where a young man’s life was taken from him," Pierotti said. "We’re asking for witnesses to come forward.”

Those with information or video should call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.