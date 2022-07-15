Maple Ridge shooting now fatal, IHIT called

Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after one of the two people shot there Friday morning succumbed to her injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to the area of 226 Street and 119 Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found that a man and a woman had sustained gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, and BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News one of them was in critical condition.

RCMP said the man had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman has since died.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, police said, adding that they believe the shooting was not random.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or other surveillance video to contact IHIT at 877-551-4448.