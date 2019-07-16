

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A drum recycling facility has been destroyed by a large fire Monday night according to Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m.

"On arrival we had a building that was significantly involved with fire, we upgraded this to a second alarm," said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Van Dop.

Video posted to social media shows plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Big mill fire on River Rd in Albion right now #mapleridge pic.twitter.com/FpySsQnaJR — Scott Leaf (@scottleaf) July 16, 2019

"The crews did a fantastic job this evening, this was a two-alarm fire, 10 trucks, approximately 40 personnel. This was a significant fire for us here and the crews did an outstanding job in getting a handle on it early," said Van Dop.

According to Van Dop, the facility recycles drums by rinsing, cleaning and repainting them so they have future use.

"The building itself is largely consumed, we’re still working on the cause and origin of the fire," Van Dop said.

There were no hazardous material concerns, and no injouries as the facility was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator will be on scene Tuesday to determine a cause of the fire.