VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Maple Ridge are thanking a resident for stepping in to help an officer when an apprehension attempt turned violent on Christmas Day.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police say they were called to a restaurant on Lougheed Highway near 227 Street after getting reports that a woman was causing a disturbance.

When an officer arrived, they saw a woman who was acting erratically and attempting to harm herself with a sharp, metal object. She then ran into traffic, Mounties say.

The officer tried to apprehend the woman for her own safety, but she struggled and tried to disarm the police officer. The officer then used a Taser, but that didn't work on the suspect.

Police say several bystanders filmed the incident, but one individual got out of their car and assisted the officer in attempting to control the woman until backup arrived.

Mounties say after other officers got to the scene, the woman continued to be combative and during the incident, one officer got a lower body injury while another was slashed above their shoulders, requiring seven stitches.

"While for everyone's safety we always encourage people to allow the police to do their job, we can't help but be ever so thankful to this citizen, this Good Samaritan, who stepped in and assisted our officer. We are incredibly grateful to this person for their courageous actions," said Supt. Jennifer Hyland in a news release.

"Additionally, the nurses and doctors who assisted our officers were amazing and we thank them for their professionalism and service."

The woman was eventually taken to hospital, police say.