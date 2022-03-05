Maple Ridge man dead after early morning crash in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man has died after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the crash happened around 2:25 a.m., police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Police believe the man was driving east on Terminal Avenue in a black Chrysler 200 when he somehow lost control and collided with a concrete SkyTrain pillar.

"Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful and he died on scene," the VPD said in its release.

The department's collision investigation unit is now working to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information - including those who saw the vehicle before the crash or may have dash cam video of it - should contact investigators at 604-717-3012, police said.