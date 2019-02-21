

CTV Vancouver





A woman who was reported missing last month in Surrey, B.C. has been found dead – and police say there are many unanswered questions about what happened to her.

The family of 38-year-old Rajwinder Bains reported her disappearance to Surrey RCMP on Jan. 23, 2019, triggering a missing person's case that has since ended in tragedy.

"During the course of the investigation, Ms. Bains' body was discovered and her death is now being investigated as a homicide," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

On Thursday, IHIT released a surveillance image of Bains at the TD Canada Trust bank on 152 Street and 56 Avenue. She was last seen leaving the bank at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

IHIT is investigating her death with help from Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Team and the BC Coroners Service, but Cpl. Frank Jang said there is still much they don't know.

He asked anyone with information that could help their case to come forward.

"IHIT is exploring all avenues of investigation into Ms. Bains' death," Jang said in a statement. "Detectives continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining."

People can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.