A strong smell that prompted complaints and questions from people across Vancouver is being blamed on fertilizing further south.

A representative for Metro Vancouver said they'd received some complaints Monday afternoon, but that there weren't enough to prompt an investigation.

The cause of the manure-type smell was likely exactly that, wafting north from farms in areas including Delta and Richmond, the spokesperson said.

Metro Vancouver's manager of environmental regulation and enforcement did not say specifically where the smell was coming from, but that manure made sense given the forecast.

"Farmers apply manure this time of year and farmers are required to apply it on dry days," Ray Robb said.

"They cannot apply it on wet fields or during rain. The forecast is for rain so I imagine farmers are getting that manure on their field now where it can do some good."

He added that others in the region reported composting smells.

Metro Vancouver has staff members who have spent time in the field and are good at distinguishing the source of smells, even down to the type of compost or manure.

While Robb conceded the odours can be unpleasant, as long as they aren't there for a long period of time there's no cause for concern.