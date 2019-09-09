A man has been charged more than a year and a half after a homicide victim was found dead in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday that Steven Mueller has been charged with manslaughter. The 35-year-old was arrested Friday, and has since been released on court-ordered conditions.

The charge stems from the 2018 death of Shawnn Cotter. The 37-year-old's body was found in the area of 64th Avenue and 176th Street on Jan. 7 of last year.

At the time, IHIT said only that foul play was suspected in the death, and that an autopsy was required to determine cause of death.

The team did not provide that cause Monday, nor did they reveal any information on what they believe led up to Cotter's death.

However, investigators said the case is not believed to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict or any other violent occurances.

They do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.