Manslaughter charge approved 3 years after woman's death in Vernon, B.C.
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:07AM PST
Heather Barker is shown in an undated image from an online obituary. (Photo from Dignity Memorial)
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Vernon, B.C., almost three years ago.
RCMP say in a news release that Heather Barker was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in an unresponsive state and died March 15, 2018.
They arrested 43-year-old Shaun Wiebe and charged him with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.
The Mounties say Crown prosecutors approved the charges following a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation.