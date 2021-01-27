A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Vernon, B.C., almost three years ago.

RCMP say in a news release that Heather Barker was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in an unresponsive state and died March 15, 2018.

They arrested 43-year-old Shaun Wiebe and charged him with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

The Mounties say Crown prosecutors approved the charges following a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation.