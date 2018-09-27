

CTV Vancouver





A Surrey, B.C. man is facing 15 charges more than a year and a half after a fatal T-bone crash.

Mounties announced Thursday that 69-year-old Iqbal Singh Sidhu had been arrested in connection with the March 22, 2017 collision.

Sidhu was arrested earlier this week, and is facing charges including one count each of manslaughter, impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and operation of a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death.

He's facing two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and three counts each of impaired driving causing bodily harm, operation with over 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily injury.

Surveillance video captured near the scene of the collision appeared to show a green GMC Safari van zooming through a red light at the intersection of 152nd Street and 72nd Avenue. The van can be seen narrowly avoiding a number of other vehicles nearby.

The van then struck a red Suzuki Swift being driven by Port Coquitlam resident Janet Dudgeon at around 6:30 p.m. The 62-year-old died at the scene.

Dudgeon's 84-year-old mother was with her at the time, and suffered a cracked pelvis, broken ribs and head injuries as a result of the crash, her family said.

The driver of the van was arrested at the scene, but police only provided his age at the time, saying charges against the suspect could take some time. The driver suffered some injuries, as did the van's 75-year-old passenger.

Officials said they'd determined that prior to the fatal crash, the van had collided with four other vehicles including a TransLink bus. It also hit a telephone pole and crossed the median at one point, the Surrey RCMP said.

"The investigation conducted by our Criminal Collision Investigation Team and police partners was a long and complicated investigation in order to gather the required evidence which enabled the BC Prosecution Service to lay these specific charges," Supt. Shawn Gill said a statement Thursday.

Anyone with more information on the crash, or who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.