

CTV News Vancouver





The news Wednesday that Mounties in northern Manitoba have located two bodies believed to belong to teen murder suspects from B.C. brought a weeks-long manhunt to its end, but it also raised some new questions.

How did Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 -- assuming autopsies confirm their identities -- die? When did they die? And will the public ever know why they allegedly killed their three victims?

On that last question, analysts who spoke to CTV News are unsure.

"We may not (learn their motive)," said CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis. "Unless they made some sort of note … or had some communication with somebody earlier on when they still had cell phone signal."

"The motive is the difficult one," said Peter German, former deputy commissioner of the RCMP. "I think we'll be able to draw a certain number of conclusions with relative certainty after this is finished."

Both German and Lewis said they expect police to announce more information about evidence they have gathered linking McLeod and Schmegelsky to the deaths of UBC botany professor Leonard Dyck, Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

The two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in Dyck's death. They have not yet been charged in the murders of Fowler and Deese.

"I'm pretty confident that the RCMP in this province will make the necessary links," German said. "They already identify these two individuals as suspects. They're not going to mention them as suspects unless they have something already."

That something could take the form of murder weapons, DNA evidence, or circumstantial evidence linking the two to the scene of Fowler and Deese's murder on a remote stretch of highway in northern B.C., German said.

Lewis also wondered if the items police located along the Nelson River on Friday might include additional evidence linking McLeod and Schmegelsky to the B.C. murders or providing insight into their motivations.

"The RCMP aren't saying a lot yet," Lewis said. "They hadn't said much about that search and what they found along the water on the river, but at the same time, they thought there might be a new criminal trial at some point. That's obviously not going to happen if, in fact, this is the bodies of who we think they are."

Just how long it takes to confirm the bodies do indeed belong to the teen suspects will depend on the autopsies.

The length of time it takes to conduct such a procedure depends on the state of the bodies themselves, said Sherry Benson-Podolchuk, a former Manitoba RCMP officer.

"We don't know how long they have been dead, what kind of condition they are, if animals have been at them," she said. "It just depends on the kind of damage that is done by nature and then just the environment."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, B.C. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett said the autopsy would take place Thursday.

Hackett said the motive for the killings would be "difficult for us to ascertain," echoing experts' concerns.

While he did not elaborate on the evidence police in B.C. have gathered linking McLeod and Schmegelsky to the deaths of Fowler and Deese, Hackett did say there is "significant evidence" that links the two crime scenes together. B.C. RCMP are not actively investigating any other suspects in the murders of Fowler and Deese, he said.