Mounties continued searching door-to-door through the small town of Gillam, Man. on Saturday, looking for the suspects in three killings that took place in northern B.C. earlier this month.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen in the Gillam area. RCMP say the two teens are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

Overhead in Gillam on Saturday, a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft aided with the search. The RCMP asked the military for its assistance on Friday.

Aboard the Hercules were two pilots, an air combat systems officer, a flight engineer, a loadmaster and two search and rescue technicians, according to the Department of National Defence. An RCMP officer was also on board to direct the search.

On the ground, residents of Gillam expressed worry.

"It's just been really scary," said resident Kim Halcrow of the last several days in the town.

On Friday, Mounties said the teen suspects may have left the Gillam area

Manitoba RCMP provided updates on the search on Twitter, noting that much of the search area is densely forested and adding that certain buildings in the vicinity provide unique challenges.

Not only are our officers combing through kilometers of dense northern forest, they’re also challenged with searching & clearing large abandoned buildings like this one (with approx. 600 rooms) at the Keewatinohk Converter Station Camp, near Gillam. #rcmpmb @manitobahydro pic.twitter.com/IMkqMlKxx8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2019

The young fugitives also face challenges if they are living in the bush or moving through it on foot. Survival expert Les Stroud told CTV News the teens would face face "brutal" conditions if they're not prepared to spend time in the wilderness.

On Saturday, searchers spotted a polar bear about 200 kilometres north of Gillam.

A polar bear was spotted during the search for the suspects earlier today – about 200km north of Gillam. Just some of the wildlife that can be found in northern Manitoba. pic.twitter.com/Z1hbbtOCxw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2019

Mounties remind the public that McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous. Anyone who encounters them should immediately contact 911, rather than approaching the teens.

However, anyone who wants to reach police in the Gillam area needs to call 204-652-2200.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

Police say they may have changed their appearance.