

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A 46-year-old man was apprehended by police around midnight Tuesday after he allegedly crashed into a parked car.

Burnaby RCMP said the man was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that struck a parked vehicle on Boundary Road near East 29th Avenue, then crashed into a tree on the median.

Police said the driver attempted to flee the scene, and was arrested for having no driver's licence at the time of the accident.

The man had no injuries and was not impaired when the crash happened.

Police said he is being investigated for driving while prohibited, but has been released.