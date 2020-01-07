VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 36-year-old man with "life-threatening health concerns" who disappeared from a Vancouver hospital.

Authorities said Matthew McCallum left Vancouver General Hospital at around noon Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

"He requires immediate, life-saving medical attention," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

"Mr. McCallum will be walking at a slow pace and is very sick. He may be confused or disoriented and is not likely to ask for assistance."

The patient is described as a 6' tall white man with fair skin, a very slim build and short, sandy blonde hair. He was last seen wearing brown hospital pyjamas.

Police asked anyone who sees him to call 911 and stay with him until emergency crews arrive.