Man with 'hundreds of prior contacts' arrested for assaulting worker in Victoria, police say

Police in Victoria say they arrested a man for assaulting a grocery store employee with a shopping cart last week, and it was far from their first time arresting him.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Jan. 4 at a food retailer in the 700 block of Yates Street, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release Friday.

"The suspect attempted to punch the victim while making racist comments, then proceeded to spit on her and push a shopping cart into her stomach," police said in the release.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

VicPD described the suspect as "well known" to police, saying he has had "hundreds of prior contacts" with the department, "including several incidents resulting in assault-related convictions."

“The repeat nature of this offender is concerning and attacks like this can impact our collective sense of security,” said VicPD Chief Del Manak in the release.

“VicPD is pursuing all the tools in our toolbox to mitigate the risk chronic offenders like this impose, while fully acknowledging the limits that exist within the criminal justice system today.”

Police did not name the suspect in their release, saying he remains in custody pending a future court date.

Online court records associated with the VicPD file number for the case identify the man as Robin Somerville Rhys McLean. His year of birth is listed as 1976, suggesting he is either 47 or 48 years old.

He has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, and his next court appearance is a bail hearing scheduled for Jan. 17 at Port Alberni provincial court.