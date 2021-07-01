VANCOUVER -- A man with a history of violence is wanted Canada-wide for a second time this year after disappearing earlier this week.

Police in Vancouver say Kenneth Nolan Kirton failed to report back to his halfway house on Tuesday, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Officers said in a statement Wednesday the 54-year-old "has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences." The Vancouver Police Department confirmed to CTV News Thursday that Kirton is still missing.

Kirton is described as Indigenous and about 5'4" and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap. He had a black backpack with him at the time.

Anyone who sees Kirton or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

It's not the first time Kirton has disappeared from a Vancouver halfway house.

Officers issued a similar alert back in the spring when the man convicted of assaulting senior went missing.

He was located the day after a news release was issued, and within two days of failing to return to the halfway house.