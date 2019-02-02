

CTV Vancouver





A man who was gunned down and killed in a residential neighbourhood had links to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, according to investigators.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 58A Avenue near King George Boulevard.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said when officers arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Bikramjit Khanh dead from gunshot wounds.

IHIT said a white four-door Mercedes sedan was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Roughly 10 minutes later, RCMP were also notified of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in the area of King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road, which is about three kilometres from the scene of the shooting.

Detectives believe the two incidents are connected, adding they suspect it is the same vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

"We believe Bikramjit Khakh was targeted for murder,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Developing the timeline of Mr. Khakh’s activities prior to his death will be one of the priorities for our detectives and we urge anyone who can help us do so to contact us immediately.”

Cpl. Jang said Khakh was known to police and an exact motive for his death is unclear at the moment.

"We are going to look further into his past, especially his current affiliations because as our gang enforcement partners will tell you, gang affiliations and alliances can change quickly."

IHIT, Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

Investigators are asking drivers with dash cam and cell phone video in the area to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).