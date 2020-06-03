Advertisement
Man with autism missing in Burnaby; family concerned for his well-being
Suyong Lee is shown in an undated photo provided by the RCMP.
VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking the public to help find a man who went missing in Burnaby Tuesday evening.
Suyong Lee was last seen at around 7:30 p.m., not far from the Highgate Village Shopping Centre.
His last known location was on Salisbury Avenue near Balmoral Street.
The 49-year-old has autism and speaks little to no English, Burnaby RCMP say.
They describe the missing man as Asian and 5'7", with a medium to heavy build. He has brown eyes and black, "medium length dishevelled hair," police said in a news release.
He was last seen in a light blue T-shirt and dark brown pants, and may have been wearing grey slippers.
Lee's family is concerned for his well-being, and police ask anyone who may have seen him to contact the RCMP.
Tips can be left at 604-646-9999, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.