VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking the public to help find a man who went missing in Burnaby Tuesday evening.

Suyong Lee was last seen at around 7:30 p.m., not far from the Highgate Village Shopping Centre.

His last known location was on Salisbury Avenue near Balmoral Street.

The 49-year-old has autism and speaks little to no English, Burnaby RCMP say.

They describe the missing man as Asian and 5'7", with a medium to heavy build. He has brown eyes and black, "medium length dishevelled hair," police said in a news release.

He was last seen in a light blue T-shirt and dark brown pants, and may have been wearing grey slippers.

Lee's family is concerned for his well-being, and police ask anyone who may have seen him to contact the RCMP.

Tips can be left at 604-646-9999, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.