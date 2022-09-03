Man whose puppy died not entitled to reimbursement from breeder, B.C. tribunal rules

A B.C. man who claimed he was sold a "defective puppy" has lost his bid to be refunded, reimbursed for veterinary bills, and compensated for his pain and suffering.

The Civil Resolution Tribunal riled on the small claims dispute earlier this week in a decision posted online.

In 2020, Derek Geary bought a two-month-old Yorkshire terrier puppy who he named Winston. Geary purchased the pup from a woman named Gail Lewis, who breeds the dogs in her home, the tribunal heard. Roughly nine months later, the pup was euthanized due ongoing, serious health issues.

WINSTON'S CONDITION

Just a few months after Geary took Winston home, he noticed his new pet "experienced sudden difficulty walking," the tribunal decision reads. For the rest of its short life, the puppy continued to show a range of troubling symptoms including trouble seeing, degeneration of his hind leg bones and wobbliness on his feet.

The dog was ultimately diagnosed with a liver condition but the cause of that condition was "not fully determined,' the tribunal heard, noting a veterinarian did testify that it was likely due to a congenital condition described as a “stunted liver.”

THE DISPUTE

When Lewis was informed of Winston's death, she offered Geary a refund or a replacement puppy. She told the tribunal she made this offer based on the information she was given which was that the dog died due to a genetic disorder.

However, Lewis told the tribunal that when she learned this had not been definitively proven, she decided to revoke the offer. She offered to pay Geary $1,500 "as a goodwill gesture because she felt badly about his loss," the decision says.

That offer was accepted and Lewis paid Geary, according to the tribunal.

But Geary said he was "very unhappy" with this outcome and "he did not intend that accepting it would end the matter," tribunal member Kristin Gardner wrote.

THE CLAIM

Geary was asking the tribunal to order Lewis to pay him a total of $4,759.75 which included a refund of the remainder of the purchase price, the cost of Winston's medical treatment and $1,000 for "moral injury."

The argument was two-fold, the decision noted. First, Geary claimed that Lewis breached the agreement to refund him or provide him with a new puppy after Winston's death. Second, he claimed that Lewis "sold him a defective puppy with numerous health issues," Gardner explained.

THE DECISION

The tribunal declined to make any ruling on whether Winston had a genetic condition. Gardner said the point was moot because the money that Geary was paid amounted to a "final settlement of their dispute about compensation for Winston’s death."