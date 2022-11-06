Man who was subject of public warning re-arrested within 24 hours of release: Vancouver police:

A 19-year-old man facing multiple criminal charges has been re-arrested in Vancouver just 24 hours after he was released on bail, according to police.

Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington was arrested for breaching one of his bail conditions, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department Sunday. Spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin did not say what led to his arrest, but he was seen by an officer near near Burrard and Pender streets – an intersection in an area he was barred from as a condition of his release.

In a news release Friday notifying the public of his impending release, police said Flores-Bebington poses a "risk of significant harm to public safety in relation to alleged unprovoked physical and sexual violence against strangers."

The young man is charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults on July 6 and 7, and also faces charges of assault and uttering threats in connection with an alarming incident at an apartment building early last month, part of which was captured on surveillance video.