VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster say a man who went missing from Royal Columbian Hospital Wednesday night has been found safe.

In a tweet, the New Westminster Police Department said Port Coquitlam resident Roderick Gillies had been spotted by "alert citizens," who called police.

Earlier in the day, the department had issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing man, who was last seen around 10 p.m. receiving treatment at the hospital after a medical procedure.