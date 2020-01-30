VANCOUVER -- A defence lawyer for a man who testified about killing a Vancouver couple during his first-degree murder trial is arguing a video of police interviewing Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam should be admitted into evidence.

Defence lawyer Glen Orris told the court his client's behaviour during the interrogation, which took place in early November of 2017, may be another example of him believing he’s in a video game.

Orris is arguing Kam believed he was in a fictional world, or a game, when Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones were brutally killed in their Marpole home in September 2017. Orris has told the court Kam spent 10-15 hours a day playing video games and reading fantasy comics.

Orris told the court Kam exercises his right to silence during the interview, but suggests his client may be dealing with the situation as if it wasn’t reality.

Orris also told the court one of the games Kam used to play, which was shown in court Wednesday, begins with a person accused of a crime he didn’t commit, who is being urged to confess.

Several clips from another game, Skyrim, were also played in court Wednesday, with defence lawyer Faisal Alamy showing recordings of his own game play, which included violent scenes where his character attacks other people with weapons and kills them. Kam testified he used to play Skyrim a lot while attending university in Calgary, before moving to Vancouver in the summer of 2017.

The crown is arguing the police interview video should not be admitted into evidence. Prosecutor Jeff LaPorte told the court there is no evidence Kam slipped into an altered state during the eight-hour long interview video. He also argued the interview is not relevant to establishing Kam’s state of mind at the time of the offence, because it took place over a month later.

Kam testified about killing Mah-Jones and Jones when he first took the stand on Tuesday, telling the court he forced his way into their home on the evening of Sept. 26, 2017. He testified he choked and stabbed Mah-Jones, and then stabbed Jones and struck him with a hatchet. He told the court he did not know the couple, and had no reason to attack them.