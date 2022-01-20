Man who stole thousands of dollars in mail, packages from his neighbours facing charges: RCMP
RCMP say they are recommending charges against a man who stole $5,000 worth of mail and packages from his neighbours.
Mounties say leading up to Christmas between October and December, they received a number of complaints of package theft from the same apartment building in Burnaby.
They arrested a 42-year-old man who lives in the building.
The investigation continues but police say they are forwarding at least 10 charges of theft to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CSE warns Canadian critical infrastructure of Russian-backed cyber threat activity
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued a bulletin warning operators of critical infrastructure in Canada to be aware and take steps to mitigate Russian-backed cyber threat activity.
Canada Post employees may be sent home if they choose to wear an N95 mask
Canada Post workers risk being sent home from work if they wear masks other than ones issued by the corporation, even if their masks are an upgrade in safety.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
We can't stop our planet's next mass extinction event, researchers say
Not only is Earth in the middle of its next mass extinction event, but it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted upon the planet’s species, one study suggests.
Five Canadians sign open letter from global millionaires urging taxes on the rich
A group of some of the world’s wealthiest individuals – including five Canadians – have signed onto an open letter calling on the richest among them to pay their fair share in taxes.
'Bitcoin widow' sounds off on accusations, the missing millions and her new book
Jennifer Robertson, the widow of QuadrigaCX CEO Gerald Cotten, is speaking out about persistent allegations that her husband is still alive, investors’ missing millions and the new book she’s written to set the record straight.
Omicron highlights fading hope of herd immunity from COVID-19
The Omicron variant, which is spreading far faster than previous versions of the coronavirus, is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity against COVID-19, leading disease experts say.
Cannabis use impacts cognitive ability beyond intoxication: study
A new study has found that cannabis use can lead to 'acute cognitive impairments' that may continue well beyond the period of intoxication.
Prince Andrew's Twitter account deleted, days after royal loses military titles and charities
Prince Andrew's Twitter account has been deleted, days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military titles and charities.
Vancouver Island
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brink
Many families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
'Clearly there is something wrong': Vancouver Island family doctor crisis deepens as thousands lose medical care
The new year brought bad news for the mayor of View Royal, B.C., and about 4,500 other newly abandoned medical patients.
-
Victoria man's disappearance 'completely out of character,' wife says
It's been nine days since Ian Indridson, 54, walked out the door of his home in Victoria and didn't return.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.
-
CAPP projects $6B jump in investment in Canadian oil and natural gas in 2022
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says rapid growth in global demand for natural gas and oil will see the trend of significant investment in the sector continue for the second straight year.
-
Family of 6 mistakenly targeted in Calgary home invasion
A Calgary family of six is recovering after being terrorized during an armed home invasion that targeted the wrong residence.
Edmonton
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville Clinic
A decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another round of freezing rain
Another round of freezing rain in Edmonton and surrounding areas this morning.
-
CAPP projects $6B jump in investment in Canadian oil and natural gas in 2022
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says rapid growth in global demand for natural gas and oil will see the trend of significant investment in the sector continue for the second straight year.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Homicide detectives investigating after male, female found dead inside car in Brampton
Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male and female who were found with obvious signs of trauma in a vehicle in Brampton early this morning.
-
We can't stop our planet's next mass extinction event, researchers say
Not only is Earth in the middle of its next mass extinction event, but it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted upon the planet’s species, one study suggests.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Quebec truckers who disagree with mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 are planning to demonstrate on Jan. 28.
-
Montreal dog adopted by loving couple after being violently beaten by previous owner
After a harrowing life of being beaten almost to death by her previous owner, Eva -- formerly known as Angie -- was adopted by a loving Montreal couple.
-
Leaving your spouse? Here's a trick for how to share custody of your pets
If you're the parent of a fur baby thinking of leaving your spouse, you may want to consider the kind of custody agreement you're willing to live with, with your soon-to-be-ex.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable mask
A Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
'I'm scared she's going to die': Family concerned over non-COVID-19 emergency treatment at St. Boniface Hospital
A medical emergency that sent one Winnipeg woman to the St. Boniface Hospital has left her family with concerns after they said she has now spent three days alone waiting for surgery.
-
Reimer calls findings from COVID fog study 'alarming'
The medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force said a new study on COVID fog out of New York’s Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory is “alarming.”
Saskatoon
-
One person dead, man arrested as Saskatoon police investigate incident in Caswell Hill
One person is dead and a man has been arrested near the scene of an incident in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
'Like a tsunami had hit': Saskatoon woman pleas for return of father's ashes and guitar
A Saskatoon woman hopes some sentimental items — including her father's ashes — will be returned after they were stolen from her condo.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their cars
A Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
Regina
-
Unsettled weekend on tap with chance of snow, freezing rain
Temperatures warm up as another storm system moves in on Thursday.
-
Expert witness testifies on proper medical procedures in Sylvester Ukabam trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Wednesday when an expert witness took the stand to speak on the proper procedural and examination practices of a gastroenterologist.
-
City spent more than $83K for temporary employee COVID-19 tests
A COVID-19 report presented at Regina city council Wednesday, shows the city spent $83,200 from October to mid-November.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier reports three deaths, 256 Nova Scotians in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlines
A registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
No takers on quiz show question on Prince Edward Island
"What is Prince Edward Island?" Apparently, the brainiac competitors on Wednesday's airing of "Jeopardy!" and its all-time winningest champion host have no idea.
London
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police track down fourth suspect wanted in alleged violent robbery
Sarnia, Ont. police have arrested a fourth suspect following a robbery earlier this month involving a handgun.
-
Struggles and triumphs of navigating Alzheimer's disease during the pandemic
The pandemic has been hard on many of us, but for people living with Alzheimer's disease, and their primary care partners, the past two years have been especially difficult.
Northern Ontario
-
Silence at the salon: A new trend
There is a new trend in the personal care industry, offering silent appointments for clients who want to relax and not hold a conversation.
-
Scammers keep finding ways to drain gift cards
Canadians spend billions of dollars on gift cards each year and for the most part they're used successfully without any issues, but occasionally some gift cards turn up empty.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Driver in critical condition after crash between minivan and transport truck
One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a minivan and transport truck near Elmira.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Local restaurants preparing to reopen ahead of provincial announcement
With the province expected to make an announcement Thursday morning regarding loosening COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants in Waterloo Region are preparing to welcoming customers back inside.