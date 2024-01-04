Man who stabbed 2 strangers in downtown Vancouver gets 5 years

A man who seriously injured two strangers in separate stabbing attacks in downtown Vancouver in 2022 has been given a five-year sentence.

Dennis Prasad, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed.

His sentence was handed down on Wednesday.

Prasad’s crimes occurred over two days in September 2022. Both victims ultimately survived their injuries.

On Sept. 10, he randomly stabbed a 55-year-old in the Downtown Eastside. Police said at the time the victim suffered “serious and life-altering injuries,” but managed to call 911 for help.

Then on Sept. 11 in Chinatown, Prasad attacked a young food delivery worker unprovoked, stabbing him multiple times in the chest and throat. Police credited bystanders who rushed in to help stop the victim’s bleeding with saving the recent Afghan immigrant's life.

Prasad was arrested shortly after the Chinatown stabbing in CRAB Park.

After receiving credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, he will spend just over three years in jail.

Prasad also got a lifetime firearms prohibition.