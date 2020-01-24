VANCOUVER -- A man who attempted to shoot a New Westminster police officer in 2015 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Steven Gordon Vollrath, 37, pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer with a weapon, personation with intent to avoid arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failing to stop at an accident with another vehicle and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

The incident happened in May 2015, when two New Westminster police officers responded to a report of a man and woman sleeping in a car on Royal Avenue. The officers spoke with the pair and went to check their information in a police database.

When the officers returned to speak to the man and woman, the man – Vollrath – pointed a handgun at one of the officers and pulled the trigger, according to a news release from the NWPD.

However, the gun did not fire, and Vollrath then sped away, committing a number of hit-and-runs while he was being pursued by police. He was later arrested in Canmore, Alta.

Vollrath is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Alberta after he was convicted of abducting a man and cutting off his thumb. With the additional five years for the offences committed in B.C., Vollrath will serve a total of 17 years in prison.

With files from CTV News Edmonton.