

The Canadian Press





CRANBROOK, B.C. - A man who pledged $7.5 million to a British Columbia junior hockey team has pleaded guilty to an unrelated fraud charge in a Cranbrook, B.C., court.

Mike Gould was charged with fraud and using a forged document over allegations he wrote bad cheques to a Cranbrook restaurant.

The owner of Northwest Grill claimed Gould hosted a dinner for the team and others after making the $7.5-million funding announcement last October, but the $8,000 banquet bill went unpaid.

Restaurant owner Jolene Salanski claimed cheques were provided to cover the costs, but there were insufficient funds in the accounts.

Gould's lawyer delivered the guilty plea in Cranbrook provincial court on Tuesday, but a second charge for using a forged document has been put over until Feb. 26.

The Kimberley Dynamiters hockey club hasn't received the millions that Gould pledged to donate last October, and he said in an interview in November that issues with his bank prevented the money from being transferred.