Man who paid for parking after he was issued a ticket loses bid for refund

A man has lost his bid for a refund of a $50 fine from Easy Park, with B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal finding his argument – if taken to its conclusion – would mean "no one would pay for parking unless or until they were issued a ticket."

The dispute dates back to the summer of 2022, when Rodney Thornley parked his car in a lot operated by the Parking Corporation of Vancouver, better known as Easy Park.

Initially, he paid the $50 ticket but sometime afterward, he asked for his money back, claiming he was "improperly issued a violation ticket," according to the tribunal's decision.

For its part, Easy Park told the tribunal the fine was issued because Thornley had parked without paying the fee.

In support of its argument, Easy Park said Thornley's car was inspected by enforcement officers three times between 11:42 a.m. and when the ticket was issued at 11:55 a.m. The corporation acknowledged that Thornley did pay for parking – but not until two hours after the ticket was issued. That fact was born out in email correspondence disputing the ticket, the tribunal said.

Thornley argued, essentially, that payment is payment no matter when it occurs.

The tribunal disagreed.

"I do not accept Mr. Thornley’s argument that paying later should invalidate the ticket. If such a situation were allowed, no one would pay for parking unless or until they were issued a ticket, and then would have that ticket overturned by subsequently paying the parking rate instead of the fine amount," wrote tribunal vice-chair Andrea Ritchie.

"I find this would be inconsistent with the purpose of pay parking."

Further, Ritchie noted that there would be no valid claim for a refund in "any event," given that the fine had been paid and that the Easy Park website clearly states that "all violation payments are non-refundable.”

Because Thornley was unsuccessful, he is on the hook for tribunal fees – which includes at least a $75 charge for filing the claim online.