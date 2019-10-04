A man convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2006 Burnaby double shooting has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jui-Kai Weng was found guilty on August 26th for killing Shaoxin Zhang and shooting Ralph Wu in a parking lot on North Road after a dispute.

In Friday’s sentencing at B.C. Supreme Court, the Crown highlighted the fact that Weng fled to Taiwan the day after the offence to evade arrest.

According to the Crown, "Weng delayed the imposition of justice and prolonged the trauma and loss for family and friends of Zhang."

The judge heard transcripts of victim impact statements from Zhang’s mother and Ralph Wu.

Weng was sentenced to 12 years in prison without the eligibility for parole for second-degree murder and 9 years for attempted murder.

The sentences will be served concurrently.