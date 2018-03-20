

A man in his 40s who died after an interaction with police in South Surrey Monday had just been dropped off at a nearby rehabilitation centre, CTV News has learned.

"He was here about an hour. He was getting a little bit agitated, so I told him I'd take him back to Langley," said Richard Siembida, a manager at The Launching Pad.

He said the centre doesn’t admit people who are on medication because it’s “not equipped to handle it” and the man himself no longer wanted to be there.

But as Siembida was about to bring the man back to a shelter, he suddenly bolted.

"He thought I was going to call the police. He jumped out of the vehicle and ran down the road," Siembida said.

Mounties and paramedics responded to calls about a "distraught male" who was screaming in the intersection of 10 Avenue and 161A Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

"They went to arrest the man and a struggle ensued and the man went into medical distress and unfortunately died on the scene, despite attempts at resuscitation," said Ron MacDonald, a spokesperson for B.C.'s police watchdog.

The man was pronounced dead at around 3 p.m. and the Independent Investigations Office was called in to take over the case.

"It's horrible to see someone lose his life like that," said James Mozel, who witnessed the incident.

Mozel said he was one of the people who called 911 after hearing the screams. He also joined others in trying to help the distraught man.

"He was saying 'You can't see them? They're coming to get me,'" Mozel said. "I just said words to try and calm him down like 'Don't move. You're OK,' but then he would start crawling really fast into the bushes and all around. It was sad. He was really messed up on something."

Others who live in the area also said the man was clearly in distress.

"He was lying on the road crawling around…just freaking out, just spazzing out," said Brian Roffey, who lives in the usually quiet residential neighbourhood. "The next thing I heard was that he had passed away on my neighbour's front lawn."

On Tuesday, investigators were seen collecting pills from the scene.

And as the IIO works to figure out exactly what caused the death, the tragic incident has left the community shaken.

"You get somebody come in here and all of a sudden, they're down the road and dead," he said. "If you're human, it's got to have some kind of effect on you."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is dispatched anytime someone is killed or seriously hurt during an encounter with police, and "does not require any allegation of wrongdoing," the civilian body said in a news release.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro