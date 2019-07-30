

A B.C. resident who allegedly went on a wild rampage in downtown Seattle last week, ripping off a car's sunroof and using it as a weapon, is expected to be charged Tuesday.

Cellphone video of the alarming incident shows a man climbing onto a Lyft driver's grey Honda Civic, tearing off the sunroof and then wielding it against a parking enforcement officer from the Seattle Police Department.

Bystanders eventually tackled the man to the ground, where he was held until more police arrived at the scene to arrest him.

A police report identifies the suspect as Alexander Ormiston, a 28-year-old West Vancouver resident. Ormiston waived his right to appear in court this week.

Authorities said the Civic was just one of several vehicles that were damaged during the rampage, along with a silver Toyota Carolla, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a black Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla driver told police a man a man jumped onto the vehicles hood, then threw his body against the windshield, causing a total of about $10,000 in damage.

The police report said authorities are considering a number of charges, including assault.