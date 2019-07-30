

A B.C. resident who allegedly went on a wild rampage in downtown Seattle last week, ripping off a car's sunroof and using it as a weapon, has been charged.

Cellphone video of the alarming incident shows a man climbing onto a Lyft driver's grey Honda Civic, tearing off the sunroof and then wielding it against a parking enforcement officer from the Seattle Police Department.

Bystanders eventually tackled the man to the ground, where he was held until more police arrived at the scene to arrest him.

On Tuesday, Alexander Ormiston, a 28-year-old West Vancouver resident, was charged with assault and mischief in a Washington court. Bail was set at $50,000, and Ormiston was ordered to have no contact with the three victims he allegedly attacked.

The court also ordered Ormiston's father to bring him to and from future court appearances, and that the accused check into St. Paul's Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the Civic was just one of several vehicles that were damaged during the rampage, along with a silver Toyota Carolla, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a black Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla driver told police a man a man jumped onto the vehicles hood, then threw his body against the windshield, causing a total of about $10,000 in damage.