

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Police in the Fraser Valley are appealing to the public for help locating a man charged with refusing to provide a breath sample who has eluded them for almost a year.

John Wilfred Macdonald, 38, of Langley, is wanted on a province-wide warrant for "care and control of a vehicle while impaired" and two counts of refusing to provide a breath sample.

The incidents in question took place in December 2018, said Cpl. Mike Rail, media relations officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Rail said he issued a press release about Macdonald in hopes that police will be able to locate and arrest him.

"We've been looking for him for a while," Rail said.

Police describe Macdonald as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 179 pounds.

Anyone who sees Macdonald should not attempt to apprehend him and should call 911 immediately, police said.

Asked if Macdonald is considered dangerous, Rail said he's not, but added that police don't want people taking the law into their own hands.

Anyone with information about Macdonald's whereabouts is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to provide information anonymously.