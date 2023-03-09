Man wanted on 32 separate charges may be in B.C.'s Interior, RCMP say

Mounties are on the lookout for a B.C. man who is wanted on dozens of charges, including aggravated assault, firearms offences, and forcible confinement.

Creston RCMP said a warrant with 32 separate charges has been issued for 38-year-old Chad Meszarosi, and his arrest is a "top priority" for the detachment.

"The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody," Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a news release Tuesday.

Meszarosi is facing charges of breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, and theft.

He is described as white, 5'9" tall, and approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and unshaven facial hair.

Authorities said Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays and he is known to travel throughout B.C.'s Interior. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Mounties are also asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact investigators at 250-428-9313.