Man wanted in connection to break-and-enter, assault: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man they say is wanted for break-and-enter and assault with a weapon.

Brandon Butterfield, 37, is wanted on four outstanding warrants. Along with the other two allegations, he's wanted for uttering threats and disobeying a court order, police said.

All the warrants stem from an incident that allegedly happened on Aug. 24.

"Out of respect for the victim in the August incident, we are not releasing more specific information as it relates to the assault," Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

"We can confirm that the victim was known to the Butterfield and investigators are confident they were the target."

Police said they believe Butterfield might be in the Kamloops area, but he also may have travelled to another part of the province. He's associated with a 1999 green Volkswagen Golf.

Mounties described Butterfield as white, 5'6" tall and 141 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos. On his forearm are tattoos of tears and a treble clef. He also has a grim reaper on his left arm, a spider web on his left hand, and a bird with an arrow through it on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information about where Butterfield might be should call their local police or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.