

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A man wanted in Merritt for several serious offences has been arrested in the Lower Mainland, and police say they believe there are other victims of his alleged crimes who have not yet come forward.

Merritt RCMP says arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for 40-year-old Sevim Zakuti, who also goes by the name Sebastian. He was located and arrested in the Lower Mainland early Thursday morning, police said.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Zakuti with the following offences:

Forcible confinement

Use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence

Pointing a firearm

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Sexual assault with a firearm

Sexual assault

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Choking to overcome resistance

Uttering threats

In a release, Merritt RCMP said it has been working with "vulnerable members of the local community" on this case since early August. Police said the investigation pertained to "the actions of a violent individual who suddenly arrived in Merritt."

Several local people have approached officers regarding two men, but were afraid to go on record with what they had seen, police said. The charges against Zakuti are the result of progress in the investigation into the two men, according to police.

Police said Zakuti was also recently seen in the Kamloops and North Okanagan areas. They said he commonly drives high-end luxury cars registered in B.C. and Ontario.

Online court records show a man with the name Sevim Zakuti faced several counts of contravening the Canada National Parks Act, originating in July 2018. The only other record on his file is from 2017, when he was held on a warrant from outside B.C.

Merritt RCMP says investigators know there are several other individuals who were victims of Zakuti. It has released photos of the man's face and his chest tattoos for reference.

The detachment is asking those individuals to call 250-378-4262 and ask to speak with an investigator.