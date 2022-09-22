Man wanted for breaching conditions related to kidnapping charge rearrested during homicide investigation: RCMP

Arjun Purewal is seen in this undated image shared by Coquitlam RCMP. Arjun Purewal is seen in this undated image shared by Coquitlam RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener