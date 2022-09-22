Man wanted for breaching conditions related to kidnapping charge rearrested during homicide investigation: RCMP

A man who was wanted Canada-wide after he illegally removed his ankle monitor and breached conditions related to a kidnapping charge was rearrested during a homicide investigation, B.C. Mounties say.

Coquitlam Mounties said Thursday Arjun Purewal was arrested Tuesday when investigators were searching a home.

"During the course of its investigation, (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) located Purewal at the Surrey residence as part of an ongoing investigation into a 2021 Richmond homicide," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP in a news release.

Purewal became the subject of a Canada-wide warrant on Aug. 26 after he removed his ankle monitor, police said. At the time, he was waiting for sentencing related to a kidnapping that happened in Richmond in September 2021.

In their public notice about the warrant, police said Purewal is considered dangerous.

Purewal remains in custody pending a court appearance.