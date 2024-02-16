Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Maple Ridge, RCMP say

Mounties in Maple Ridge say they have arrested a man who was wanted on three separate warrants, including one that was Canada-wide.

The 53-year-old Maple Ridge man had "allegedly failed to comply with court-ordered conditions," Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Officers with the detachment's Crime Reduction Unit had been on the lookout for the man since Jan. 26, police said, adding that they believed he was "actively avoiding apprehension."

On Thursday, members of the unit spotted the man at a home on Dewdney Trunk Road near 217 Street, police said.

Around 12:15 p.m., the heavily armed Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team joined the Ridge Meadows unit and helped arrest the man, who attempted to flee on foot.

He was taken into custody and is facing 13 charges, including five counts of assault, four counts of breaching a release order, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats, according to RCMP.

Though charges against the man have been approved, police did not name him in their news release. Asked why this was the case, Ridge Meadows RCMP told CTV News in an email that they omitted his name for two reasons.

First, he was "not the subject nor named in a prior release," and second, the investigation is "active and ongoing," and "releasing this person’s name would not advance the investigation," police said.

The man's name is a matter of public record, however, and can be looked up in B.C.'s online court database.

Records associated with the Ridge Meadows RCMP file number identify the accused in the case as David Andrew Bellefontaine.

According to court documents, his charges stem from offences alleged to have occurred as far back as November 2022. Most of the alleged crimes took place in Maple Ridge, but one count of assault allegedly took place in Surrey and another in Langley.

Bellefontaine's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.