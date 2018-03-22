

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect following a stabbing on Musqueam territory last weekend.

The suspect, Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, was at a family gathering near Stautlo Avenue and Crown Street Saturday night when he was allegedly involved in a fight with another man.

That victim was stabbed and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led to the altercation, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

"We're prepared to say this is not a random attack," Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters Thursday. "Investigators have put up a public safety camera trailer and it will remain in the Musqueam territory until Brown is caught."

The use of mobile surveillance cameras to help in investigations "isn't unusual" for the Vancouver Police Department, he added.

A warrant has also been issued for Brown on counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as Aboriginal, 5-9 tall, 201 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He's identifiable by several tattoos, including the initials "RA" on his left forearm, "WS" on his right forearm and "TB" on his right hand. He also has the word "Life" tattooed on the fingers of his left hand.

Anyone who sees Brown is advised not to approach him and asked to call 911.