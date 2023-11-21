VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man threatened grocery store staff with needle, New Westminster police say

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)

    A Langley man has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening to stab people with a needle at a grocery store in New Westminster this weekend.

    The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

    Officers responded to the store after staff called 911 to report that "a male was observed stealing merchandise" and "threatening to stab people with a needle," police said in the release.

    They did not specify where the grocery store was located, but said they located someone matching the suspect description at Sapperton SkyTrain Station.

    Shane Murray Stanway, a 41-year-old Langley resident, has been charged with one count of robbery as a result of the incident, police said.

    Online court records associated with the file indicate that Stanway is no longer in custody after appearing in court for a bail hearing on Monday. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident but has yet to speak to investigators to call them at 604-525-5411 and reference file number 23-19452.

    “These employees were just trying to do their job,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the news release.

    “It’s appalling that staff were subjected to this type of abuse and it’s extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured. Excellent work done by our patrol officers who were at the scene within minutes.” 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday

    Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News