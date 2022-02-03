Man threatened customer at Vancouver A&W with a meat cleaver, police say

Vancouver police say they're looking for a man who threatened a customer with a meat cleaver at a fast food restaurant near Broadway and Cambie Street on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in front of the A&W on Broadway, according to Vancouver police.

Police said on Twitter that a construction worker was eating lunch when the suspect threatened him and drew the weapon. The suspect was last seen outside the restaurant, police said.

Asked for a suspect description on Thursday, a Vancouver police spokesperson told CTV News no information was available, other than that the suspect is white.

This is the third incident in a month in which someone has made threats in Vancouver while brandishing a cleaver.

On Jan. 3, a suspect pulled out a knife during a dispute over face masks at an IGA grocery store downtown. The same suspect, 23-year-old Cody Echlin, was arrested again later that week for threatening a security guard with a knife, though on that occasion police did not describe the knife as a meat cleaver.

Then, on Jan. 16, a 31-year-old man was arrested after wielding a cleaver and "threatening to kill people" at a women's centre in the Downtown Eastside.