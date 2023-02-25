Man targeted in Kamloops shooting for 2nd time in 5 months
Mounties in Kamloops say they are investigating a shooting targeting a local man for the second time in the last five months.
On Saturday, police were called to a home in the 700 block of McGill Road just after 3 a.m. for a report that three men had broken in and assaulted and shot the resident, Kamloops RCMP said in a statement.
The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, police said, adding that they fled on foot toward the cemetery on McGill Road before officers arrived.
Despite "significant efforts," including the use of a police dog, investigators were unable to locate the suspects, police said.
Mounties did not name the victim, but said he was also targeted in another shooting in September of last year.
A police statement from the time indicates that no one was injured in that incident, and that suspects had been located "at various locations" in the city.
After the latest shooting, the 35-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
"I understand that learning of a second shooting will be concerning to area residents and the community at large, but believe it is important that we offer some context here," said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP detachment, in the statement.
"That context is that the same victim has been targeted twice, and these were not random acts of violence. The investigation is a priority and we will continue to advance it, in our efforts to identify and hold to account those responsible for committing these blatant acts of violence.”
Anyone with information on Saturday's incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-6527.
