Police are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since he was swept into the Squamish River at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the man was camping with a group of friends up the Ashlu Forest Service road just north of Squamish, B.C., when he apparently fell backwards into the river.

Several witnesses nearby told police he was swept into the fast running water and they lost sight of him in the darkness.

Officers attended the scene with volunteers from Squamish Search and Rescue. A helicopter and police dogs also joined the search.

Squamish RCMP issued a news release at 6 p.m. Sunday saying the man has yet to be located but they're continuing to look. No word on why police waited 17 hours to notify the public.

"The search has been difficult and dangerous due to the high water levels and extreme current from the spring melt" said Cpl. Banks. "We are asking those in the area who see anything in the river or along the riverbanks to contact the RCMP immediately."

Police are not releasing the man's identity since they have yet to notify his next of kin. According to police, the man is from Kenya and is in his 20s. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a black Adidas hoodie when he fell into the river.

